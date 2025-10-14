TN Agriculture Minister orders special monitoring cell to ensure steady fertiliser supply ahead of NE monsoon

CHENNAI: Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Tuesday instructed the establishment of a special monitoring cell at the Directorate of Agriculture to oversee and respond to the day-to-day issues of farmers, including those related to pests, fertiliser availability, and other agricultural concerns.

He also instructed officials to maintain an uninterrupted fertiliser supply, prevent forced sales of additional products, and stock adequate quantities in advance.

The Minister said this while reviewing the steps taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fertilisers on Monday.

Based on the Chief Minister MK Stalin’s request, the Union government has allotted an additional 12,000 metric tonnes of urea to Tamil Nadu ahead of the northeast monsoon, expected to begin on October 16.

Panneerselvam also directed the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation (TANFED) and the Thanjavur Cooperative Marketing Federation (TCMF) to maintain sufficient fertiliser stocks at cooperative outlets in line with the Samba (Rabi) season requirements.

He also instructed them to verify stock positions by matching Point-of-Sale (PoS) data with physical stock records, form monitoring teams for this purpose, and appoint representatives to ensure continuous supervision of fertiliser movement from railway terminals to cooperative depots.