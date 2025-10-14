TN Assembly pays homage to Karur stampede victims, adjourns after condolence resolutions

CHENNAI: The short-duration winter session of the State Assembly on Tuesday began with the House paying homage to 41 people who lost their lives in the Karur stampede two weeks ago.

Assembly Speaker M Appavu adjourned the proceedings after paying homage to sitting AIADMK MLA T K Amul Kandasami, who passed away on June 21.

Moving a condolence resolution to honour those who died in the Karur stampede, the Speaker said Chief Minister M K Stalin had rushed to Karur on the same day and met the family members of those who lost their lives, as well as those who sustained injuries. He visited them in hospital, consoled them, and granted solatium to the affected families.

The Speaker also moved resolutions to condole the deaths of former Governor of Nagaland L A Ganesan, former Chief Minister of Kerala V S Achuthanandan, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shibu Soren, Sudhar Reddy, former General Secretary of the CPI, and Beela Venkatesan, IAS. The members of the House observed silence in honour of the departed souls.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will move the supplementary estimates for the current financial year. The ongoing session of the Assembly is scheduled to conclude on October 17.