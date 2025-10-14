TN launches on-site childcare in industrial parks, unveils new food hubs

CHENNAI: In a fresh push to strengthen its manufacturing ecosystem and deepen social infrastructure, the state government on Monday unveiled 16 new childcare centres in its industrial parks and inaugurated two mega food park projects with a combined investment of Rs 190 crore.

The projects were launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin through video conference from the secretariat. The childcare facilities — a first-of-its-kind initiative in India -- are located in 16 industrial estates operated by State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT).

The move is aimed at improving the quality of life for thousands of women employed in the state’s factories, while enhancing Tamil Nadu’s appeal as an investment destination.

TN hosts the largest number of operational industrial estates in the country, with nearly 43% of women working in such estates nationwide employed in the state. “This is about building infrastructure that supports both investors and workers,” Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said.

The new centres have been developed through a tripartite partnership between SIPCOT, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and its women’s wing, FICCI FLO.