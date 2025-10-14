Tribal residents in Dharmapuri seek basic amenities

DHARMAPURI: Tribal residents in Seeliyampatti village near Palacode have urged the district administration to ensure power connections, clean drinking water and other basic amenities.

A few years ago, seven families living in the Kottur hill had requested the Dharmapuri administration to be relocated to a village at the foothill of the mountain where they could provide a better future for their children.

According to the request, the revenue department had allocated land in Seeliyampatti village where the seven families were provided homes and land. However, the administration had failed to provide them with drinking water and power connections, which greatly affect their daily life.

Speaking to TNIE, K Chitra from the village said, "We are a group of seven families, comprising over 35 family members. We moved to Seeliyampatti last year. When we moved here, we were promised power connections in a week and panchayat water supply in about a month, but it has been over a year since we moved, but the administration is yet to provide basic amenities. We had mostly moved to facilitate education for children, but without power, our children cannot study."

Another resident, S Kaaliappan said, "We are mostly labourers and work in farms or construction. As we could not find better opportunities, we moved here, but we have no water or power and have to trek 5 km every day for water. In the summer, we spent Rs 1.500 for one tank of water every week."

When TNIE reached out to officials in the district administration, they said they will look into the matter and take immediate steps.