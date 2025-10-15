15-year-old boy cremated without autopsy after suspected rabies death

COIMBATORE: The body of a school student, who died of suspected rabies in Coimbatore, was cremated without postmortem examination to prevent further infections.

Meanwhile, health department officials conducted screenings in the locality where the deceased lived and vaccinated family members with anti-rabies vaccinated.

The deceased — a 15-year-old boy from ward number 17 of Karamadai municipality — fell ill a week ago and was taken to a private hospital on October 9. As his condition worsened, he was referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday, but died without responding to treatment.

"Based on clinical tests and symptoms, which included aerophobia and hydrophobia, rabies was suspected and treatment was provided accordingly. However, he did not respond to treatment. Given the highly infectious nature of rabies, the body was handed over to local authorities for cremation without a postmortem,” said CMCH Dean Dr M Geethanjali.