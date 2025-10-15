Collector inspects Silver Beach development, St David’s Fort restoration

CUDDALORE: Collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar on Tuesday inspected the ongoing works at Silver Beach in Devanampattinam and St David’s Fort as part of efforts to obtain Blue Flag certification and restore heritage structures.

Kumar said, “St David’s Fort, the port officer’s heritage building and the medical officer’s heritage building are located near the Silver Beach within Cuddalore municipal limits. The government has sanctioned Rs 4.9 crore for restoring the port officer’s building and Rs 5.25 crore for the medical officer’s building without altering their original structure. Construction will begin within a month, and the estimate preparation for the restoration of St David’s Fort is in progress.”

He said the Silver Beach is being developed at a cost of Rs 4.98 crore with facilities including a swimming park, name boards, road barriers and modern toilets. In addition, walkways, parks, and resting areas are being developed at a cost of Rs 4 crore under the certification initiative.

“Once the restoration of heritage structures and beach development works are completed, the area will become a major tourist attraction. It will help the public understand its historical significance and create local employment and economic opportunities,” Kumar said.