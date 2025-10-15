Contracts of bulk LPG tankers will be extended till March 31: Oil firms to Madras HC

CHENNAI: Paving the way for ending the indefinite strike of bulk LPG tanker operators, the major oil marketing companies on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that the existing contracts for the bulk LPG tanker operators will be extended up to March 31, 2026.

Agreeing with the offer, the tanker operators promised the court that they would not resort to further strikes in the future.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A R L Sundaresan made the submission on behalf of the oil companies on the extension of the tender before Justice M Dhandapani when the petitions filed by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and other companies seeking to bar the operators from going ahead with the indefinite strike came up for hearing.

The IOCL has completed the tender process and will issue work orders from November 1. The BPCL has extended the existing contracts until the tender is finalised. All existing contacts will be extended till March 31, 2026, the ASG told the court.