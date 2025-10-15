Four TN districts hit by heavy rain; showers to continue till October 18

TIRUNELVELI/KANNIYAKUMARI/THOOTHUKUDI: Several parts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari recorded good rainfall on Monday night and Tuesday, bringing cheer to farmers but causing power disruption and water-logging in some areas.

The regional meteorological centre, Chennai, has predicted heavy rain for the four districts till October 18.

In Tirunelveli district, sporadic rainfall persisted in the suburbs for the past few days. On Tuesday, Nanguneri and Kalakkad areas received heavy rain, flooding the bus stand at Nanguneri and increasing water flow in the Nambiyar river.

As a safety measure, entry of devotees to the Nambi temple has been restricted.

Due to continuous rain in the hilly regions of Kalakkad, bathing at the Thalayanai eco-tourism spot has been banned by the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve administration until further orders. The district received average rainfall of 16mm between Monday 8am to Tuesday 8 am.

In Tenkasi district, rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed Alangulam, Puliyankudi, Kadayanallur, Surandai and Vasudevanallur. Power supply was disrupted in several areas, including Alangulam.

The district administration banned bathing in Courtallam Mainfalls and Five Falls which were flooded due to heavy rainfall in Western Ghats.

Rain continued across Kanniyakumari district for the third day on Tuesday. Kolipurvilai received 46.6 mm rainfall.

On Tuesday, rain lashed Nagercoil, Suchindram, Surulacode, Thittuvilai, Thoovachi, Kulasekaram, Thirparappu, Thuckalay and other places in the district.

Thoothukudi district received widespread rainfall registering an average of 11.09 mm, as per the data recorded by 6.30 am on Tuesday.

Moderate rain was recorded across the district with Srivaikuntam receiving 24.4 mm and Thoothukudi 20.4 mm. Several streets in Thoothukudi, Kovilpatti and Tiruchendur were inundated.

Man electrocuted to death in THoothukudi

A 41-year-old man died of electrocution at Mapilaiyoorani in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday. M Sivakumar, who ran a travels agency, tried to remove a live power wire that had snapped in front of his house and was electrocuted. The body was sent to Thoothukudi medical college hospital.