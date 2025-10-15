KMUT scheme boosts food security, women spend more on vegetables, rice, milk, and essentials

CHENNAI: A study by the state planning commission on the impact of Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme has revealed the initiative has significantly enhanced food security among beneficiaries.

The findings show woman beneficiaries are spending more on food items — purchasing greater quantities of vegetables, groceries, better quality rice, and milk across both rural and urban Tamil Nadu. A total of 1.14 crore women are getting Rs 1,000 monthly assistance under the scheme.

According to the study, 79% of rural beneficiaries and 55% of urban beneficiaries reported buying more vegetables for their families, while 63% in rural areas and 46% in urban areas said they use the KMUT assistance to buy better quality rice.

The study covered 20 locations 10 village panchayats and 10 wards from urban areas spread across the most backward parts of the state. A total of 10,311 households has participated in the survey which was conducted in June-July 2025.

The study also revealed that 39% of beneficiaries in rural and 35% of beneficiaries in urban areas use the KMUT money towards purchase of medicines.

One fifth of beneficiaries report spending their KMUT money on their children’s education.

Additionally, the beneficiaries spend their entitlement such as repaying debts, purchase of LPG cylinder, recharging mobile phones, generating small savings etc, revealed the study.