Madras HC extends deadline for private schools to complete RTE admissions till October 31

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has extended the time granted by the state government to private schools for completing the 25% admission under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act and submit the list of students for the current academic year from October 17 to October 31.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan issued the direction on Tuesday while hearing petitions filed by private schools seeking to stay the GO asking the private schools to admit students under the RTE Act for the ongoing academic year. However, the judge did not stay the impugned admission proceedings of the department.

The petitioner submitted that Rule 8 (5) of TN RTE Rules, 2011 provides that the process of admission under section 12 (1) (c) RTE Act shall be completed before the commencement of the academic year. For 2025-26, the government neither published any notification nor opened the online portal.

The petitioner said the schools proceeded with regular admissions for all the seats, including the 25% that are otherwise reserved for admissions under RTE Act. Meanwhile, the schools received a circular from the director of Private Schools on October 6, asking them to follow the schedule of October 6 to 17 for admissions under the RTE Act.

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran, representing the respondents, submitted the delay in holding the admission was caused by the centre as it did not release the funds on time. He said the list of students was sought for so as to reimburse the fees of students admitted under RTE Act.