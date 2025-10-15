Parents must be notified in POCSO bail, sentence suspension cases, victim identity protected: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court recently clarified that it is necessary to add parents or guardians of victims as a party in regular bail applications or petitions seeking suspension of sentence filed by the accused or convicts in cases involving the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

“But the victim should not be directly involved or served notice in any proceedings. Instead, notice should be served to the victim’s parents or complainant,” Justice K Murali Shankar said. When involving the victim’s family or the de facto complainant, their identity and details should be protected, and only necessary information should be disclosed without revealing their identity, he added.

To protect the victim’s interest, the courts may direct the district or state legal service authority or the HC Legal Services Committee to provide legal assistance, Justice Shankar further said.

The judge made the observations while hearing a batch of suspension of sentence applications filed by three persons who were convicted under the Pocso Act in Sivagangai, Theni and Dindigul districts. During the course of the hearing, the judge had raised a query whether the de facto complainant is a necessary party in the criminal appeals challenging convictions under the Pocso Act and the corresponding applications seeking suspension of sentence in those convictions.

While the counsel for the appellants (convicts) had submitted that notice is not necessary as per the Pocso Act and Rules, the government counsel had contended that notice is necessary since the amended Section 439 (1-A) of CrPC mandated notice before granting bail to a person accused of an offence under Section 376 (3) or 376-AB or Section 376-DA or 376-DB of IPC.