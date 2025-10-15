Planning panel flags digital, training gaps in Naan Mudhalvan initiative

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission (SPC), while documenting the positive impact of the state’s flagship skilling initiative Naan Mudhalvan, has raised concerns over key implementation gaps, calling for urgent reforms to strengthen digital infrastructure, trainer quality, and institutional coordination, especially in rural areas.
While the scheme has been lauded for expanding career opportunities and improving employability among engineering and polytechnic students, a report compiled by the SPC highlighted sharp disparities between urban and rural regions in terms of access and delivery.
The impact assessment, conducted among 3,950 students from 55 engineering colleges and 5,059 students from 72 polytechnics across 19 districts, found that 76% of engineering and 81% of polytechnic respondents believed Naan Mudhalvan had improved their job prospects.
However, the report flagged a key issue — the lack of digital infrastructure in tier 2 and 3 towns. Students faced poor internet connectivity, outdated computer systems, and limited access to course-specific software, forcing many to depend on recorded sessions instead of real-time learning, the report said.
To address this, the commission recommended that the government partner with telecom providers to expand 5G connectivity in rural areas and establish digital labs equipped with modern systems and software. It also recommended setting up regional Centres of Excellence (CoEs) to provide shared access to advanced tools and infrastructure for students in smaller cities.
The SPC also highlighted an acute shortage of qualified trainers, particularly in rural institutions. Many lacked expertise in advanced technical subjects, leading to poor student engagement, especially among first-generation learners, the report said. To bridge this gap, it proposed a statewide trainer upskilling programme in collaboration with global tech firms, offering certifications in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, data science, and green energy.
The report further criticised the hub-and-spoke model adopted when local institutions failed to meet the minimum enrolment requirement of 60 students. The arrangement, it said, forced students — particularly women — to travel long distances to hub institutions, facing transport and safety concerns. Host institutions also struggled with inadequate facilities to handle the additional load.
Highlighting the financial burden on economically disadvantaged students, the commission proposed subsidies for tablets, dongles, and internet packages, along with community tech centres offering shared digital resources. To improve coordination and scheduling, it also recommended introducing a cloud-based scheduling platform linked to academic calendars and creation of regional coordination hubs for real-time communication.
The report underscored that unless systemic issues-such as the digital divide, trainer shortages, and logistical barriers-are addressed, the impact of Naan Mudhalvan would remain uneven.