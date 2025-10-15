Planning panel flags digital, training gaps in Naan Mudhalvan initiative

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission (SPC), while documenting the positive impact of the state’s flagship skilling initiative Naan Mudhalvan, has raised concerns over key implementation gaps, calling for urgent reforms to strengthen digital infrastructure, trainer quality, and institutional coordination, especially in rural areas.

While the scheme has been lauded for expanding career opportunities and improving employability among engineering and polytechnic students, a report compiled by the SPC highlighted sharp disparities between urban and rural regions in terms of access and delivery.

The impact assessment, conducted among 3,950 students from 55 engineering colleges and 5,059 students from 72 polytechnics across 19 districts, found that 76% of engineering and 81% of polytechnic respondents believed Naan Mudhalvan had improved their job prospects.

However, the report flagged a key issue — the lack of digital infrastructure in tier 2 and 3 towns. Students faced poor internet connectivity, outdated computer systems, and limited access to course-specific software, forcing many to depend on recorded sessions instead of real-time learning, the report said.

To address this, the commission recommended that the government partner with telecom providers to expand 5G connectivity in rural areas and establish digital labs equipped with modern systems and software. It also recommended setting up regional Centres of Excellence (CoEs) to provide shared access to advanced tools and infrastructure for students in smaller cities.