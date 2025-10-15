Sanitation workers struggle at Panjappur bus terminus as careless passengers litter

TIRUCHY: Lack of civic sense and lax monitoring are reducing the Rs 246-crore Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjappur into a nightmare for sanitation workers, who lament that their efforts are undermined by careless public behaviour. Who will take the unscrupulous passengers to the cleaners, they wonder.
Operations began in the terminus in July. Even though the infrastructure and public amenities are much talked about, improper waste disposal by passengers and improper behaviour, particularly those under the influence of alcohol, pose a challenge to sanitary workers.
The city corporation has deployed around 150 sanitation workers in the facility on shift basis to sweep the bus bay platforms, clean toilets, and dispose of waste across the terminal. But commuters frequently eat on the platforms and carelessly discard food wrappers, tea cups and plastic covers near the bus bays.
A 35-year-old sanitation worker, who did not wish to be named, said, “Our efforts are continuously challenged by irresponsible public behaviour. Spitting and vomiting, often by intoxicated commuters, are a recurring problem. With only a short break for lunch, we constantly make rounds to clean the premises. If someone throws waste, we clean it immediately, often before our supervisors even notice. Each platform has designated workers, but people throw food and plastic waste carelessly all over the place even though dustbins are available nearby.”
“One of the biggest challenges that we face is dealing with drunk passengers. Almost every day, some of them vomit or urinate on the platforms or near walls. The smell lingers, and it creates a very unhygienic and embarrassing environment. Some even spit inside the toilets, and those stains are difficult to clean,” said another worker.
Revathi Murugan from E Pudur, a regular commuter, said, “For now, the terminus is clean, but one cannot say for sure if it will remain this way forever. People must change their behaviour and authorities must enforce discipline.”
When contacted, a senior corporation official told TNIE, “We clean the terminus thrice a day and have installed dustbins at various locations. As the facility has recently been opened, enforcement has been minimal so far. We plan to instal sign boards soon and gradually implement stricter measures, including penalties for illegal parking and littering.”