Sanitation workers struggle at Panjappur bus terminus as careless passengers litter

TIRUCHY: Lack of civic sense and lax monitoring are reducing the Rs 246-crore Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjappur into a nightmare for sanitation workers, who lament that their efforts are undermined by careless public behaviour. Who will take the unscrupulous passengers to the cleaners, they wonder.

Operations began in the terminus in July. Even though the infrastructure and public amenities are much talked about, improper waste disposal by passengers and improper behaviour, particularly those under the influence of alcohol, pose a challenge to sanitary workers.

The city corporation has deployed around 150 sanitation workers in the facility on shift basis to sweep the bus bay platforms, clean toilets, and dispose of waste across the terminal. But commuters frequently eat on the platforms and carelessly discard food wrappers, tea cups and plastic covers near the bus bays.

A 35-year-old sanitation worker, who did not wish to be named, said, “Our efforts are continuously challenged by irresponsible public behaviour. Spitting and vomiting, often by intoxicated commuters, are a recurring problem. With only a short break for lunch, we constantly make rounds to clean the premises. If someone throws waste, we clean it immediately, often before our supervisors even notice. Each platform has designated workers, but people throw food and plastic waste carelessly all over the place even though dustbins are available nearby.”