Tasmac to ensure outlets are well-stocked to meet festive season demand

CHENNAI: With Deepavali round the corner, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has directed all its district managers to ensure that liquor retail shops are well-stocked to meet the festival demand.
A senior Tasmac official told TNIE that since people will have a long weekend, the demand is expected to rise steadily across all three days. “Tourism activities are also likely to increase, especially in popular spots. So we have planned to store additional stock, mainly beer varieties,” he said.
At present, over 10 brands of beer are sold at Tasmac outlets, of which five to seven are fast-moving. District managers have been instructed to closely monitor stock.
“Currently, our daily average collection is around Rs 140 crore to Rs 150 crore. During weekends, sales generally rise by 30% to 40%. During festival time, we usually see a 15% additional income,” the official added.
Citing previous years’ sales, another official said Tasmac’s sales figures during Deepavali touched Rs 460 crore (over three days in 2023) and Rs 438 crore (over two days in 2024).
“This year, with the long weekend and increased tourist footfall, we expect the sales to surpass last year’s figures. However, there is no immediate plan to introduce any new liquor brands,” he said.
He pointed out urban areas particularly Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore and major cities contribute nearly 40% of Tasmac’s daily revenue while tourist spots witness a sharp rise in sales during holidays.
While officials are optimistic about the festival sales, retail supervisors have raised practical concerns. A city-based shop supervisor, on condition of anonymity, said,
“Most outlets do not have enough space to store extra liquor bottles and beer coolers. Sometimes, we are unable to stock popular brands due to lack of space, which leads to customer complaints and arguments”
Responding to this, the official clarified, “Certain shops will receive liquor stocks on a daily basis. Plans are being made to sort out the issue.”
Sales figures
Daily average sales Rs 140-Rs 150 crore
Deepavali 2024 (over 2 days) Rs 438 crore
Deepavali 2023 (over 3 days) Rs 460 crore