Tasmac to ensure outlets are well-stocked to meet festive season demand

CHENNAI: With Deepavali round the corner, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has directed all its district managers to ensure that liquor retail shops are well-stocked to meet the festival demand.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE that since people will have a long weekend, the demand is expected to rise steadily across all three days. “Tourism activities are also likely to increase, especially in popular spots. So we have planned to store additional stock, mainly beer varieties,” he said.

At present, over 10 brands of beer are sold at Tasmac outlets, of which five to seven are fast-moving. District managers have been instructed to closely monitor stock.

“Currently, our daily average collection is around Rs 140 crore to Rs 150 crore. During weekends, sales generally rise by 30% to 40%. During festival time, we usually see a 15% additional income,” the official added.

Citing previous years’ sales, another official said Tasmac’s sales figures during Deepavali touched Rs 460 crore (over three days in 2023) and Rs 438 crore (over two days in 2024).

“This year, with the long weekend and increased tourist footfall, we expect the sales to surpass last year’s figures. However, there is no immediate plan to introduce any new liquor brands,” he said.