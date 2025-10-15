TN allows Deepavali crackers only for two hours; urges green, community-friendly, and safe celebrations

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has said that, as per the Supreme Court’s order, bursting of crackers will be permitted only between 6 am and 7 am and between 7 pm and 8 pm during Deepavali. It also urged the public to celebrate a noiseless, smoke-free and safe Deepavali.

Listing the dos and don’ts for the festival in an official release, the government advised the use of green crackers that are less polluting and noisy. It also encouraged community bursting of crackers in designated common areas with permission from district administrations or local bodies through welfare associations.

The release further urged people to avoid bursting series (joined) crackers that create excessive noise, refrain from bursting crackers in silence zones such as hospitals, schools, courts and religious places and stay away from huts or other fire-prone areas.

Highlighting the 2018 SC directive, the release said manufacturers were instructed to produce crackers using raw materials that reduce emissions, manufacture and sell green crackers in future.

The TN Pollution Control Board is also conducting awareness programmes through schools, colleges, eco-clubs and the National Green Corps (NGC), it added.