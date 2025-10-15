TN court convicts six in 2024 Kerala ATM burglary case

NAMAKKAL: Six men have been convicted and sentenced by the Namakkal Additional District Sessions Court in connection with the 2024 Kerala ATM burglary case, in which one of the suspects was killed during a police encounter near Veppadai last year.

According to a court order, Irfan Sakkur (32) and Asar Ali alias Asarudheen (29), were each sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment, while Shabeer Khan (26), Saukheen Khan (26), Mohammad Ikram (42), and Mubarak (25) were each awarded 24 years of rigorous imprisonment. All six convicts have been lodged in prison.

The case dates back to September 27, 2024, when the Kerala police alerted their Namakkal counterparts about a group of suspects involved in an ATM burglary in Thrissur district, reportedly travelling towards TN in a container truck bearing Rajasthan or Haryana registration numbers. Acting on the alert, a special team led by Namakkal police set up vehicle checks near Cauvery bridge in Komarapalayam.

When police attempted to intercept the container truck, the driver sped away, triggering a high-speed chase through Sankagiri and Veppadai. The vehicle allegedly rammed into other motorists, before being cornered near Sanniyasipatti.