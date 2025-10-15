TN deploys 1,353 ‘108’ ambulances for Deepavali covering Chennai hotspots

CHENNAI: The EMRI Green Health Services (GVK Enterprise) that operates the ‘108’ ambulance service for the state health department along with the Tamil Nadu Health System Project, has a total of 1,353 ambulances ready across the state to handle emergencies ahead of Deepavali from October 19 to 25.

In a press release, EMRI Green Health Services said, the ‘108’ emergency ambulance service team is expecting 6,500 emergencies, 30% higher than usual days. The team also has identified Deepavali hot spots. The emergency response centre will function at full capacity across three shifts.

Essential support staff will work in shifts, coordinating with district authorities and dedicated fleets also will be deployed at government hospitals for inter-facility transport service.

In Chennai, 11 Deepavali hotspots have been identified: the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, Kilambakkam; Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus, Koyambedu; Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central Railway Station; Egmore Railway Station; Ranganathan Street; Pondy Bazaar; Marina and Elliot’s beaches; Guindy Children’s Park; Kapaleeshwarar Temple and Parthasarathy Temple, Triplicane.