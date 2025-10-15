TN witnessing 'golden age' of sports under DMK, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said Tamil Nadu is witnessing a “Golden Age” in sports under the Dravidian Model of governance, with the state emerging as a preferred destination for hosting both national and international tournaments.

Speaking at the CM Trophy 2025 valedictory ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Stalin handed over trophies to winners from Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Coimbatore districts, which secured the first, second, and third places respectively.

This year’s CM Trophy featured 196 events across 37 disciplines, including athletics, tennis, basketball, football, and weightlifting, conducted under five categories - schools, colleges, differently-abled persons, government employees, and the general public.

Chennai topped the table with 281 medals (109 gold, 90 silver, and 82 bronze), followed by Chengalpattu with 88 medals (36 gold, 22 silver, and 30 bronze), and Coimbatore with 95 medals (33 gold, 27 silver, and 35 bronze).

Stalin said following last year’s success, 16.28 lakh people registered online to participate this year. He added that the government not only offers prizes and financial assistance to athletes but also provides educational scholarships, recognition, and employment opportunities.

“For the first time, we also conducted e-sports competitions this year. All events were held in a transparent manner through the Games Management System, and participants could track updates and scores via a WhatsApp ChatBot,” he added.