Train services delayed over two hours near Ramanathapuram after overhead wire entangles

RAMANATHAPURAM: Train services were affected for more than two hours between Ramanathapuram and Uchipuli on Tuesday after the overhead electric line got entangled in the pantograph (the extension from the locomotive which draws power supply).

According to officials in the Madurai division of Southern Railway, the Chennai-Rameswaram Express (train no Train No. 16751) left Ramanathapuram at 6.57 am, and came to a sudden halt near Uchipuli around 7.10 am.

The train manager reported to authorities that the overhead wire had snapped and got stuck in the pantograph. A relief diesel locomotive was arranged from Rameswaram at 7.59 am and it reached Uchipuli by 9.10 am.

The locomotive was attached to the stranded train by 9.20 am, and it resumed its journey at 9.36 am, after a delay of 146 minutes. The train reached Rameswaram at 9.56 am.

The hold-up forced officials to short terminate the Rameswaram-Madurai passenger service at Paramakudi. Railways officials said the OHE supply section was restored by 2.05 pm.

The incident occurred near the INS Parundu Naval Air Station, where a 300-metre stretch of track remains non-electrified for security reasons. While electrification work between Ramanathapuram and Rameswaram is largely complete, this segment continues to operate under diesel traction to prevent potential interference with naval aircraft operations.