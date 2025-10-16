A R Rahman teams up with Google for metahuman band

CHENNAI: Google Cloud has announced its partnership with Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman to launch his metahuman digital avatar band, Secret Mountain. Google stated that the project leverages its advanced AI models, including Gemini Flash 2.5 Image (Nano Banana), Gemini 2.5 Pro, Imagen and Veo 3, to bring high-quality visuals and real-time fan engagement.

In a statement, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said, “By building on Google Cloud’s infrastructure and advanced AI models, ‘Secret Mountain’ is not only delivering an awe-inspiring interactive digital experience, but also ensuring that security, scalability and governance are built in.”

Secret Mountain is an entertainment project that fuses AI-powered hyper-realistic avatars with genre-bending music and immersive storytelling. It tells the story of a woman named Luna who is taken to the Secret Mountain universe, where she meets a variety of musical figures from different cultural backgrounds. The diverse lineup of six digital avatars includes Cara (an Irish singer-songwriter), Zen Tam (a Tamil rapper) and Blessing (an African percussionist and vocalist).

Rahman’s compositions are the core of the project, and he is set to bring mentors and singers from across the world. “AI enables artistes to create, experiment and perform in ways that were once impossible,” said Rahman, in a statement, adding, “Together, we are building a bold new world of entertainment where human artistry and AI technology stand side by side to inspire audiences.”