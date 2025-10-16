Adopted son kills man over land dispute, dumps body in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUVALLUR: A 33-year-old man named Iyappan allegedly murdered Gunaseelan (56) who had unofficially adopted him. The brutal murder stemmed from a dispute over a property Gunaseelan had recently purchased in the names of his biological daughters. Gunaseelan’s dismembered body was discovered on Tuesday near Nagari Kothur lake on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border three months after he was reported missing.

According to police, Gunaseelan, a resident of Tiruttani, had two daughters. Iyappan had been residing in the same area, and Gunaseelan had been treating Iyappan like his own son. A few months ago, Gunaseelan purchased land in the name of his daughters, which Iyappan allegedly resented, and this led to frequent quarrels between the two men.

When Gunaseelan went missing on June 20, his family lodged a police complaint. Based on a recent tip-off, police detained Iyappan for questioning. During interrogation, Iyappan allegedly confessed to murdering Gunaseelan, dismembering the body, and disposing of the parts near the Nagari Kothur lake in Andhra Pradesh. Police teams recovered the parts and sent them to Tiruvallur government hospital.