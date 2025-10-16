CPI, MDMK urge Tamil Nadu defend rights over Mullaperiyar dam in SC case

CHENNAI: The CPI and MDMK have urged the state government to strongly defend its rights on the Mullapieriyar dam, in the backdrop of the recent notice issued by the Supreme Court to union and Tamil Nadu governments in a plea demanding a new structure to replace the dam.

In a statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the safety and structural strength of the dam had already been confirmed by an expert committee headed by former SC judge AS Anand.

The panel found that the dam was robust enough to withstand even seismic activity and ruled out the need for a new dam, stating that it could safely store water up to 152 feet. Similarly, MDMK general secretary Vaiko stated in a press statement,

“Kerala’s move to demolish the Mullaiperiyar dam and build a new one in defiance of the SC verdict, through organisations like the Kerala Protection Brigade, deserves strong condemnation.”