Hitachi to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Chennai centre, create 3,000 jobs

CHENNAI: Hitachi Energy Technologies Services Private Limited is set to significantly expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu with a Rs 2,000-crore investment to scale up its Global Technology and Innovation Centre in Chennai’s Porur. The expansion, to be implemented over the next five years, is expected to generate 3,000 new jobs. The agreement was formalised on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat.

The expansion builds on Hitachi’s existing centre, inaugurated in October 2023, and marks one of the company’s largest commitments in India to date. The Porur facility plays a strategic role in the company’s global innovation network, supporting operations across multiple geographies.

The MoU signing was attended by Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, chief secretary N Muruganandam, industries secretary V Arun Roy, and Hitachi’s top leadership including Global CEO Andreas Schierenbeck and Hitachi India managing director Kenji Nouri, a release stated.

Rajaa in a post on X said that the Global Technology and Innovation Center in Chennai is Hitachi’s largest global hub with around 3,000 engineers driving over 1,000 projects across 46 countries, and in just two years they are already expanding. This highlights the massive talent availability in Tamil Nadu, the minister added.

“Every reinvestment and expansion is a testament to Tamil Nadu’s unmatched talent and pro-business environment under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin,” he said.