INDIA bloc to protest at Pondicherry University over alleged sexual misconduct by professors

PUDUCHERRY: The INDIA bloc parties have announced that they will stage a protest in front of Pondicherry University on 23 October, demanding the suspension of professors allegedly involved in sexual misconduct.

The bloc has also called for criminal cases to be registered against the accused professors at both the main campus and the Karaikal campus of the Central University of Puducherry, followed by an impartial investigation.

The decision was taken at a consultative meeting of the Puducherry INDIA bloc held on Thursday at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) office, chaired by CPI(M) State Secretary S. Ramachandran.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Congress leader and Lok Sabha member V. Vaithilingam condemned the inaction of the authorities despite serious allegations raised by students.