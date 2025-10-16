INDIA bloc to protest at Pondicherry University over alleged sexual misconduct by professors

PUDUCHERRY: The INDIA bloc parties have announced that they will stage a protest in front of Pondicherry University on 23 October, demanding the suspension of professors allegedly involved in sexual misconduct.
The bloc has also called for criminal cases to be registered against the accused professors at both the main campus and the Karaikal campus of the Central University of Puducherry, followed by an impartial investigation.
The decision was taken at a consultative meeting of the Puducherry INDIA bloc held on Thursday at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) office, chaired by CPI(M) State Secretary S. Ramachandran.
Addressing reporters after the meeting, Congress leader and Lok Sabha member V. Vaithilingam condemned the inaction of the authorities despite serious allegations raised by students.
“Students who held a sit-in protest on 9 October to meet the Vice-Chancellor regarding the allegations were brutally assaulted by the police. A case has been filed against 24 students, including six female students, while no action has been taken against the professors accused of sexual assault,” he said.
Vaithilingam questioned the police’s failure to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused professors. “How is it fair that the same professors continue to evaluate students? FIRs must be filed immediately, and the professors should be suspended pending inquiry,” he added.
He further demanded that the investigation be handled by a senior officer from the Women’s Police Wing to ensure transparency and fairness. The INDIA bloc has also submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan seeking his intervention in the matter.
Vaithilingam said the bloc will proceed with the 23 October protest at the university gate to press for their demands.
DMK organiser and Leader of the Opposition R. Siva, along with leaders of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), also participated in the meeting.