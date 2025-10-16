India guided by Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy: Governor RN Ravi

SIVAGANGA: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of Integral Humanism continues to shape India’s development, governance, and global standing, Governor RN Ravi said on Wednesday.

Speaking after inaugurating a two-day national conference on Viksit Bharat 2047 at Alagappa University in Karaikudi, Governor Ravi said integral humanism ensured governance and development reached all sections of society.

“Thanks to Upadhyaya’s philosophy of integral humanism, schemes like housing for the homeless, zero-balance bank accounts, and inclusive tribal welfare programmes are being implemented effectively,” he said. Ravi also paid tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 94th birth anniversary.

Dr Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe, president of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), said integral humanism remained relevant even in the modern age of artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

Vice Chancellor of Alagappa University Prof G Ravi, Vice-Chancellor of Gandhigram Rural Institute, Dr N Panchanatham, Collector Porkodi, SP Shiva Prasad were among those present.