Madras HC adjourns hearing of petition for probe into irregularities in Tangedco

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday adjourned to October 30 the hearing of a petition filed by Arappor Iyakkam seeking a direction to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register an FIR into the alleged irregularities in procurement of transformers for the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (formerly Tangedco) and constitute a special investigation team to probe the matter.

Advocate General P S Raman said that a petition regarding this issue was filed before the Madurai bench and it was directed to be placed before the chief justice for taking appropriate decision. He sought the court to adjourn the hearing until the CJ takes a decision.

The AG submitted that the same procedures for procuring transformers have been followed for about 40 years and the tender is awarded as per these procedures.

Senior counsel V Suresh, representing the petitioner, submitted that a cartel of contractors is acting with vested interests in securing the tender at higher prices.

Citing the details of tender documents, he alleged that there is “collusive bidding” as the contractors have quoted the same amount for the bids. He also alleged that there is collusion among contractors, bureaucrats, technocrats, tender monitoring officials and politicians.

Arappor Iyakkam filed the petition last year seeking registration of FIR by DVAC alleging that irregularities to the tune of `397 crore have been committed for purchasing 45,800 transformers at a cost `1,182.88 crore during 2021-23.