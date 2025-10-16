Madras HC imposes Rs 50k fine on corporation for not clearing waste in market

CHENNAI: Criticising the Madurai corporation for failing to comply with its directions to clear the waste accumulated in and around the Smart Fruit Market in KK Nagar, near Mattuthavani, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday imposed Rs 50,000 cost on the corporation, payable to the High Court Legal Services Authority by October 28.

A bench comprising justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan further directed the civic body to remove all waste from the market and the surrounding areas forthwith and submit a report along with photographs to the court by the next hearing on October 28.

The judges gave the directions while hearing a PIL filed by an advocate, S Krishnakumar, who sought the installation of a sufficient number of dustbins in the market.

During the previous hearing, the judges had perused the photographs submitted by the petitioner and observed that the market was in a terrible mess with scattered fruit and vegetable wastes and stagnant water.

They directed the corporation to ensure there were sufficient dustbins in the market and to take action to address the petitioner’s grievances. However, the corporation had reportedly submitted photographs of officials standing near dustbins without anything to show that the waste and stagnant water had been cleared.