Madras HC seeks Vishal’s reply on Lyca’s plea seeking Rs 30-crore dues

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the HC had earlier, in a suit filed by Lyca, ordered Vishal to pay Rs 30.05 crore with 30% interest per annum as claimed in the suit.
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sought a reply from actor Vishal Krishna Reddy to a petition filed by Lyca Film Productions Private Limited seeking a direction to the actor to pay the amount (Rs 30.05 crore) as decreed through an earlier order.

Justice N Senthilkumar, hearing the execution petition filed by Lyca on Wednesday, ordered issuance of notice to Vishal and Super Good Films Private Limited, and directed them to file a reply by November 17. Accordingly, he adjourned the hearing.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the HC had earlier, in a suit filed by Lyca, ordered Vishal to pay Rs 30.05 crore with 30% interest per annum as claimed in the suit. Since he has entered into an agreement to a film, Mahudam, to be produced by the Super Good Films, the court shall issue a direction to him to deposit the amount he earns through acting in the movie, the counsel urged.

The matter pertains to the dues Vishal owed to Lyca. Justice P T Asha, in an order on June 5, 2025, directed the actor to pay Rs 30.05 crore along with 30% interest per annum from the date of institution of the suit to Lyca Productions and adjust Rs 2.6 crore, which he had deposited on the suit, against the total liability.

