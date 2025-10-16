Madras HC suggests collecting Rs 1,000 from parties for each temporary flagpole

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday suggested collecting Rs 1,000 per flagpole for permitting temporary installation on special occasions by political parties or any organisation.

Hearing a petition relating to installation of flagpoles at public places, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan made the suggestion to the state government.

The judge directed the state government to issue circulars to all department heads asking them to strictly implement the standard operating procedures (SOP) and the GO connected to permitting installation of temporary flagpoles. He said permission shall be granted to install the poles only along the roads, both sides of the roads, and not on the roads.

Stressing on the need for strict implementation of the SOP and the GO, the judge asked the state government to fix accountability on the officials who fail to enforce these proceedings and initiate department action against them for dereliction of duty.

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran, representing the respondent authorities, submitted that the SOP and GO are being strictly implemented by the officials concerned.

It may be noted that the state government recently issued the SOP for handling installation of temporary flagpoles on special occasions like meetings, conferences, processions, protests and election campaigns. It said permission shall be granted only for three days and the poles shall not be installed on the roads, but only on earthen surfaces of the road and three metres from the edge of the bituminous surface/riding surface.

Temporary flagpoles shall not be allowed over any type of structures like centre median, footpath, drain, culvert, bridges, parapets, and the maximum height of the poles shall be restricted to 3.50m from the ground level, according to the SOP.