Madras HC upholds officials' refusal to register house site without approval from planning authorities

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has upheld the powers of the department officials to deny registration of a plot as a house site without the approval of the planning authorities under Section 22A of the Registration Act. The court also said the provisions of the Act cannot be expanded beyond its scope.

The ruling was given by a division bench of justices SM Subramaniam and Mohammed Shaffiq recently while allowing an appeal filed by the Sub-Registrar, Salem West, challenging a single judge order passed on July 1, 2024 on the petition of D Rajamanickam, of Salem.

Rajamanickam had filed a writ petition to set aside a check slip issued by the Sub-Registrar, refusing to register a settlement deed in 2021 for a land measuring 3508 sq ft, citing lack of approval of the house site from the planning authorities as mandated under Section 22A of the Registration Act.

The single judge ordered in favour of the petitioner and quashed the refusal check slip stating that the settlement deed could be registered since the surrounding plots were registered as house sites.