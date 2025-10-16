Madurai mayor Indirani Ponvasanth resigns amid controversy over husband’s role in property tax scam

MADURAI: Amidst controversies surrounding her husband, Madurai Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth (46) submitted her resignation letter on Wednesday, citing personal reasons. A senior official confirmed that the mayor had stepped down on personal grounds.

An emergency council meeting, chaired by deputy mayor T Nagarajan, is set to be convened on October 17 to take up the matter for discussion, and decide on the next course of action. Sources said notification regarding the emergency meeting has been sent to all council members on Wednesday. Indirani assumed office as mayor on March 5, 2022, and her tenure is set to end only in March 2027.

The resignation comes in the wake of controversies involving her husband, Pon Vasanth, who was expelled from the DMK in May, for alleged anti-party activities. Later, in August he was arrested in connection with the property tax scam, in which irregularities in the assessment of commercial buildings caused losses running into several crores of rupees to the corporation.

The development also follows an earlier reshuffle within the corporation. On July, 2025, after the tax irregularities came to light, all five zonal chairpersons and two standing committee chairpersons submitted their resignation following a directive from the chief minister. The resignations were formally accepted later by the mayor.

With the council set to meet on October 17, speculation is rife over the political fallout and possible successors to the mayoral post, as the ruling party seeks to contain the crisis and restore stability.

Husband an accused in property tax scam

