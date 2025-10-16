Madurai teen dies by suicide allegedly over being reprimanded for skipping school

MADURAI: A day after a 15-year-old boy died by suicide at his residence in Sammakulam, K Pudur, police on Wednesday said he took the step allegedly after being reprimanded by his parents for not being regular to school.

The deceased was identified as V Yuvanavaneethan, a Class X student at a private school in Melur and a member of the Madurai Rifle Club, where he took part in shooting competitions.

According to the complainant, P Vadivelan (43), the deceased’s father, Yuvanavaneethan celebrated his 15th birthday on October 12, following which he skipped attending classes and his training sessions at the club.

On October 14, his parents chided him for not attending classes and warned him about the importance of school and preparing for the public exam.

The incident occurred while Yuvanavaneethan was alone at home. His parents had gone to work, and his younger brother was at school.

When they returned, they found the house locked from the inside and received no response to their calls. After breaking open the door, they found him dead in his room.

Vadivelan told police that his son may have taken the extreme step because they had scolded him for skipping school. K Pudur police have registered a case and are investigating.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact TN’s health dept helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling)