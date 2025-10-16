Northeast monsoon likely to arrive in Tamil Nadu with rainfall, gusty winds

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, announced on Wednesday that conditions are favourable for the onset of the northeast monsoon over Tamil Nadu within the next 24 hours.

The shift in wind patterns to easterly and northeasterly directions over southern peninsular India and the adjoining Bay of Bengal is expected to mark the formal commencement of the monsoon season.

The forecast flagged the possibility of widespread rain and thunderstorm across TN over the next few days, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in delta and southern districts.

On Thursday, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi and coastal regions are also likely to experience moderate to heavy rain spells. For Chennai, the sky will remain partly cloudy, with one or two spells of moderate rain, over next two days.

According to the India Meteorological Department, monsoon activity remained active over TN on Wednesday, with rain recorded at most places across the state and Karaikal, and light showers in Puducherry. The maximum temperature saw a fall at a few places, with Madurai Airport recording the highest at 34.9°C.