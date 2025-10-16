Residents in TN's Harur urge municipality to curb canal pollution threatening Vaniyar Dam water quality

DHARMAPURI: Harur residents urged the municipality officials to take steps to stop pollution of canals leading to Vaniyar Dam. Locals said that improving the drainage in the municipality limits would lead to reduced pollution and the Public Works Department (WRD) must improve monitoring and prevent dumping of animal carcasses to keep the dam water clean.

Vaniyar Dam is one of the key reservoirs in the district and plays a crucial role in irrigation in Harur and Pappireddipatti regions. The dam water is crucial to sustain a cultivation area of about 10,500 acres and holds about 418 mcft (million cubic feet) of water. However, residents and farmers in Harur have reported an increase in pollution at the canals transporting water to the dam. Local residents are seeking improved drainage and solid waste management in the municipality limits.

S Vediappan, a farmer from Harur, told the TNIE, "One of the key canals to Vaniyar Dam passes through Palayapettai, Ambedkarnagar, Athoraveedhi and other regions in Harur. This canal transports excess water from local lakes in the region to the dam and the water is used for agriculture. But due to poor drainage facilities, wastewater from the municipality is draining into the canal. If left unattended, the dam could face severe pollution in the future."

R Selvakumar from Harur said, "It is not only wastewater, but plastic waste washed away during rain and dumping of meat waste is often noticed. The solid waste management (SWM) system should be improved. Harur is presently transitioning to a major municipality. Better planning and implementation of better drainage and SWM would greatly resolve future trouble."

Officials in the municipality at Harur said, "We have so far not received any complaints. We will look into the issue."