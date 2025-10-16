Students in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam get training in kayaking, paddle boarding

NAGAPATTINAM: Wearing a life jacket and mounted on a kayak, R Ajay (16) powered through the waves at Nagapattinam New Beach on Wednesday, mastering kayaking on his first-ever try.

Although kayaking was a new thing for him, the sea has been his terrain all along, as he hails from the fisher community. Like Ajay, around 50 other children aged 10 to 17 and mostly from the fisher community had their hands-on experience with sea kayaks and stand-up paddle (SUP) boards for the first time, courtesy the Nagapattinam Tourism Promotion Committee.

To introduce the water sport to the youth in the district, the committee headed by Collector P Akash in coordination with Ocean Ambassadors, Tamil Nadu Surfing Association, Quest Academy and TT Group brought a team from the JD&AV Grom Quest down to the New Beach, which taught stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking to the children for half a day.

The training was followed up with a sea kayaking and beach flag competition in the afternoon held under two categories: for ages 10 to 14, and 15 to 17. The competition flagged off by the collector was to select potential students and train them to become professional athletes.