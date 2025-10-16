Tamil Nadu rolls out 20 mobile medical units to tackle sickle cell anaemia, thalassemia cases in tribal areas

COIMBATORE: About 14 districts in Tamil Nadu have received 20 new mobile medical units (MMUs) under the National Health Mission's Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission programme, to treat the genetic disorder prevalent among tribals living in high altitude areas.

Officials associated with the programme said that the units focus on 30 tribal blocks in 14 districts identified as vulnerable to the genetic disorders sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia. Approximately 500 cases of sickle cell anaemia and 300 cases of thalassemia have been identified across Tamil Nadu.

National Health Mission’s senior consultant (Tamil Nadu), Dr D Beula, said the programme was initiated on November 17, 2017. Specifically, it was implemented in blocks with tribal populations, and the prevalence of blood disorders such as sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia cases are high.

The mobile units will feature four-wheel drive vehicles that can easily navigate hilly terrain, accompanied by doctors, nurses, lab technicians and counsellors. While the medical team treats the disorder, the counsellors will guide people on ways to prevent the disease.

Through the NHM, they would be provided basic drugs to treat the disorders, and frequent treatment would be offered at Government Medical College Hospitals.

Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder in which red blood cells contort into a sickle shape. The cells die early, leaving a shortage of healthy red blood cells (sickle cell anaemia) and can block blood flow, causing pain (sickle cell crisis). Infections, pain and fatigue are symptoms of sickle cell disease.