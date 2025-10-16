Tea estate managements assure 8.33% festival bonus in Valparai

COIMBATORE: All six tea estate managements have assured a minimum bonus of 8.33% to tea estate workers in Valparai Hills in Coimbatore.

It is estimated that a total bonus of Rs 10.85 crore will be disbursed to 16,000 workers in tea estates in Valparai. In the talk between office bearers of Anaimalai Planters Association and representatives of workers trade unions in Coimbatore on Wednesday, the negotiations came to conclusion.

Two out of six estate managements disbursed the Deepavali bonus last Saturday. During the talk, representatives of unions such as LPF, ATP, AITUC, INTUC and others demanded the management to disburse the bonus by October 16.

Trade unions also sought the disbursal of festival advance of Rs 4,600 per worker in view of Deepavali. However, pointing to financial constraints, tea estate managements said they would provide the festival advance either by Deepavali or Pongal.

Trade unions also insisted that the management avoid deciding the bonus amount without consultations with them. They said the managements have started the practice of disbursing bonus after compromising with employees in small groups at tea estates, instead of holding consultations with trade unions.

"Estate management provided up to 12% bonus to employees previous year. However, they have concluded with 8.33% this year, citing financial constraints. This is disappointing,” said a trade union member.