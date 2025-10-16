TN Assembly rejects Governor’s proposal to amend Siddha University Bill

CHENNAI: The State Assembly on Thursday rejected the amendments and modifications proposed by Governor R.N. Ravi to the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill, 2025. The Bill was originally adopted in April 2022 but was returned by the Governor, citing certain reasons.

The Bill was reintroduced in the State Assembly by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. On behalf of the AIADMK, former Minister Thalavai N. Sundaram opposed the Bill at the introductory stage itself.

Briefing the House about the communication received from the Governor regarding this Bill, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that since the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill falls under the category of a Money Bill, as per Article 207(3) of the Constitution, the recommendation of the Governor is required before the Bill can be considered by the House.

The Chief Minister recalled that based on public feedback and representations received, the draft Bill was prepared by the State government’s Health Department, one of the pillars of democracy, and vetted by the Law Department. It was examined at several stages by the Health Minister, and the printed copy of the Bill was then forwarded to the Governor.

Stalin said that instead of following the well-established constitutional procedure, the Governor had expressed certain views on a few clauses of the Bill and, in his communication, stated that these views should be brought to the attention of the Members of the Assembly when the Bill is introduced.