TN Assembly rejects Governor’s proposal to amend Siddha University Bill

CHENNAI: The State Assembly on Thursday rejected the amendments and modifications proposed by Governor R.N. Ravi to the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill, 2025. The Bill was originally adopted in April 2022 but was returned by the Governor, citing certain reasons.
The Bill was reintroduced in the State Assembly by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. On behalf of the AIADMK, former Minister Thalavai N. Sundaram opposed the Bill at the introductory stage itself.
Briefing the House about the communication received from the Governor regarding this Bill, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that since the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill falls under the category of a Money Bill, as per Article 207(3) of the Constitution, the recommendation of the Governor is required before the Bill can be considered by the House.
The Chief Minister recalled that based on public feedback and representations received, the draft Bill was prepared by the State government’s Health Department, one of the pillars of democracy, and vetted by the Law Department. It was examined at several stages by the Health Minister, and the printed copy of the Bill was then forwarded to the Governor.
Stalin said that instead of following the well-established constitutional procedure, the Governor had expressed certain views on a few clauses of the Bill and, in his communication, stated that these views should be brought to the attention of the Members of the Assembly when the Bill is introduced.
“This is contrary to the provisions of the Constitution and the Rules of Procedure of this House. When a Bill is discussed in the Assembly, only the Members elected by the people have the authority to propose amendments, withdraw them if explanations are accepted, or seek a division if not,” the Chief Minister pointed out.
Stalin further said that since the Governor does not have any powers to offer his views on a Bill before it is passed by the House, the views expressed in the communication received from the Governor cannot be accepted by the Assembly.
Taking exception to the use of the term ‘appropriate consideration’ instead of ‘consideration’, the Chief Minister said that the Governor had, thus, violated the Constitution.
“What does the term ‘appropriate’ mean? It means ‘proper’ or ‘suitable’ consideration. By adding such a word, it appears as though this Assembly examines Bills in an improper or unsuitable manner. This expression, therefore, undermines the dignity of this august House and is unacceptable,” the Chief Minister said, amidst the thumping of desks by Members of the DMK and its allies in the House.
The Chief Minister pointed out that the power to enact laws rests solely with the Legislative Assembly. “Hence, no Member who believes in the autonomy of the State would agree to the inclusion in the Assembly records of such comments from the Governor’s message. For these reasons, I do not wish to record those comments here,” he added.
Having said that, the Chief Minister moved a resolution before the House to reject the remarks contained in the message sent by the Governor regarding the consideration of the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill, 2025, and the portion containing the word that undermines the dignity of the House. The resolution was adopted unanimously.