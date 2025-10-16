Traffic diversions in T Nagar, Kilambakkam for festival traffic

CHENNAI: The Chennai City Traffic and Tambaram city police have announced a series of diversions in T Nagar and KCBT area to tackle festival rush and traffic.

A series of heavy vehicle diversions have been introduced to prevent gridlock near the KCBT in Kilambakkam. The traffic plan will be implemented on October 17, 18, 21, and 22.

According to a release from the Tambaram Police Commissionerate, heavy vehicles entering Chennai and Avadi will be diverted at Poonamallee via Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Thirukovilur to reach GST Road from 2 pm on October 17 and 18.

Vehicles from Maduravoyal heading towards Tambaram GST will also be rerouted through Sriperumbudur, while those from Kancheepuram (via Walajabad) will take the Oragadam-Sriperumbudur-Thirukovilur route.

In the return direction on October 21 and 22, heavy vehicles going from Chengalpattu towards Chennai will be diverted via Kancheepuram, Walajabad, Sriperumbudur, and Bengaluru highway. Vehicles from Singaperumal Kovil will be rerouted through Oragadam and Sriperumbudur, while those stranded at Irumbuliyur will be guided through the Vandalur Outer Ring Road and Maduravoyal bypass.