Vijay fans call for party overhaul revamp, urge leader to reconnect with grassroots after Karur tragedy

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay’s die-hard fans, who took it upon themselves to be the political foot soldiers on social media to defend him and his party TVK after its top leadership went off the radar following the Karur stampede, have called for an overhaul to strengthen the party.

These supporters, whom Vijay himself earlier dubbed “Virtual Warriors”, are now fuming at the party’s top brass through their posts, discussions hosted on X and by even writing letters addressed to the actor-politician. Written “out of love, not anger”, one such letter called on Vijay to directly connect with the grassroots and distance himself from “ego-driven individuals” who isolate him from the cadre.

“The party should have at least provided us with official information regarding the steps they were taking, even if they didn’t want to share their views on the stampede while the case was under way,” complained several supporters.

The morale of the group was further shaken when, after days of being incommunicado, TVK general secretary N Anand met many district secretaries and functionaries at the party headquarters on Tuesday. Anand, who is named in the FIR filed in relation to the stampede, had neither made any public appearance nor issued any statement since the incident.

One letter, which said it was compiled with inputs from 150 people, urged Vijay to transform TVK into a more structured outfit, decentralise power and build a core team of loyal, grounded and committed members.