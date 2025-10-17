Armstrong’s wife moves Madras HC against granting of bail to two accused

CHENNAI: Porkodi, the wife of slain BSP leader K Armstrong, has moved the Madras High Court, seeking to quash the interim bail granted to two accused persons in her husband’s murder case. Principal Sessions Court Judge S Karthikeyan in Chennai on October 13 granted interim bail to the two accused persons — B Shiva and Sathish Kumar.
Thirty people were accused of the murder that took place on July 5, 2024, at Perambur in Chennai. Nagendran, the prime accused and a convict, died of prolonged illness recently.
Porkodi’s petition stated that the impugned bail order was passed without considering the facts and circumstances of the case in totality. It was passed solely on the ground of the long incarceration of the respondent. It said the charge sheet filed by the Greater Chennai Police is still operational and the cognisance taken by the trial court is intact in view of the order passed by the Supreme Court on October 10.
The petitioner claimed that the impugned order was passed without application of mind and is cryptic, illegal and liable to be set aside. The principal sessions judge failed to consider the order made in SLP by the Supreme Court, which stayed the quashing of the FIR. Since the cognisance taken by the trial court is intact, there is no change in circumstances to entertain the bail application, the petition said.
It noted that the enlargement of the accused on bail has instilled grave fear in the minds of the witnesses. The gravity of the offence and the manner in which it was committed would establish the brutality of the murder. If the bail is not cancelled, the witnesses will not be in a proper position to depose, the petition stated, seeking that the bail order be set aside.