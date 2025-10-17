Armstrong’s wife moves Madras HC against granting of bail to two accused

CHENNAI: Porkodi, the wife of slain BSP leader K Armstrong, has moved the Madras High Court, seeking to quash the interim bail granted to two accused persons in her husband’s murder case. Principal Sessions Court Judge S Karthikeyan in Chennai on October 13 granted interim bail to the two accused persons — B Shiva and Sathish Kumar.

Thirty people were accused of the murder that took place on July 5, 2024, at Perambur in Chennai. Nagendran, the prime accused and a convict, died of prolonged illness recently.

Porkodi’s petition stated that the impugned bail order was passed without considering the facts and circumstances of the case in totality. It was passed solely on the ground of the long incarceration of the respondent. It said the charge sheet filed by the Greater Chennai Police is still operational and the cognisance taken by the trial court is intact in view of the order passed by the Supreme Court on October 10.