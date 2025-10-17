‘Caste killing’: In-laws of victim arrested in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Two more people, including the mother-in-law and brother-in-law, were arrested on Thursday in connection with the suspected caste killing of a 25-year-old youth. Earlier, the father-in-law, K Chandran (49), was arrested on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Anbuselvi (39) and Rivin (25).

Police said that Chandran had murdered his son-in-law, S Ramachandran (25), on Sunday for marrying his daughter Aarthi (21) on Sunday. A case was registered at the Nilakottai Police Station, and Chandran surrendered on the same day. Meanwhile, as audio clips of Chandran, his wife Anbuselvi, and son Rivin giving death threats to Ramachandran circulated, Aarthi also accused her mother and brother of being involved in the murder of her husband. A special team was formed to arrest Anbuselvi and Ravin as they were absconding. However, the duo was caught on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody.