CCMC paves roads on stretches awaiting UGD works, ignores damaged roads

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has drawn criticism from residents and civic activists for what they call an 'irrational and wasteful' move by laying new roads on stretches where underground drainage (UGD) works are yet to be carried out, while neglecting roads that have been left in shambles after UGD works were completed.
For the past few years, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board has been executing UGD works across several parts of the city, including Vadavalli, Veerakeralam, Kavundampalayam, Thudiyalur, Vellakinar, Saravanampatti, and nearby areas. These works are being carried out on behalf of the CCMC, as part of the city's integrated underground drainage network expansion.
However, in many areas, roads dug up for pipeline and manhole installation remain in poor shape or have been poorly restored. Locals allege that even after TWAD Board officials patched up trenches with temporary concrete, surfaces continue to crumble as the CCMC has failed to repave roads. Several stretches have turned non-motorable, pothole-ridden death traps for motorists, particularly after rain.
Adding to the frustration, residents of Balaji Garden in Subramaniyampalayam under Ward 15 (North Zone) have alleged that CCMC officials recently paved new asphalt roads on stretches where UGD works have not even begun. "The CCMC has been wasting taxpayers' hard-earned money," said R Maheswaran, a local resident. "Instead of relaying roads where TWAD had finished the UGD works, they have laid new asphalt where no drainage work has been done. We have been living with damaged roads for years, yet officials chose to pave new ones in the wrong places."
According to a TWAD Board official, the civic body had informed that UGD works had been completed on 500 metres of the 700-metre Balaji Garden Main Road, and those portions were ready for relaying. "Both the ward councillor and the Assistant Engineer (AE) of CCMC were informed, but instead of relaying the completed sections, new asphalt was laid on a 200-metre stretch where UGD works are yet to begin. The damaged 500-metre stretch that truly needed a new road was left untouched," the official said.
When contacted, Ward 15 councillor Shathamani said, "In the 6th Street of Sakthi Avenue, there are no proper roads, only mud roads. During the rains, it becomes extremely difficult for motorists to pass through. Hence, a new tar road was laid for 200m there, which has provided much-needed relief," she said. "That particular stretch will not be taken up for UGD works for another two to three years. As for the Balaji Garden Main Road, the AE mentioned that funds were sanctioned only for the first 200 metres, so work was limited to that portion."
Responding to the controversy, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE that he would verify the issue with the concerned officials and take corrective action at the earliest.
Despite these assurances, residents remain sceptical, pointing out that similar complaints have surfaced repeatedly in other parts of the city. They want better coordination between the TWAD Board and the CCMC to ensure that taxpayers' money is not squandered.