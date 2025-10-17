CCMC paves roads on stretches awaiting UGD works, ignores damaged roads

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has drawn criticism from residents and civic activists for what they call an 'irrational and wasteful' move by laying new roads on stretches where underground drainage (UGD) works are yet to be carried out, while neglecting roads that have been left in shambles after UGD works were completed.

For the past few years, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board has been executing UGD works across several parts of the city, including Vadavalli, Veerakeralam, Kavundampalayam, Thudiyalur, Vellakinar, Saravanampatti, and nearby areas. These works are being carried out on behalf of the CCMC, as part of the city's integrated underground drainage network expansion.

However, in many areas, roads dug up for pipeline and manhole installation remain in poor shape or have been poorly restored. Locals allege that even after TWAD Board officials patched up trenches with temporary concrete, surfaces continue to crumble as the CCMC has failed to repave roads. Several stretches have turned non-motorable, pothole-ridden death traps for motorists, particularly after rain.

Adding to the frustration, residents of Balaji Garden in Subramaniyampalayam under Ward 15 (North Zone) have alleged that CCMC officials recently paved new asphalt roads on stretches where UGD works have not even begun. "The CCMC has been wasting taxpayers' hard-earned money," said R Maheswaran, a local resident. "Instead of relaying roads where TWAD had finished the UGD works, they have laid new asphalt where no drainage work has been done. We have been living with damaged roads for years, yet officials chose to pave new ones in the wrong places."