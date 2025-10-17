Dangling power lines in Kappalur raise safety concerns, life threat; TANTRANSCO to inspect site

MADURAI: Residents of Kappalur village in Thiruparankundram taluk have raised concerns over dangling power lines from towers installed in Nilaiyur, Kappalur.

Sulaiman, a villager, said, “The power lines have been sagging in many sections. However, one particular section at the Nilaiyur-Soorakulam border has been dangling for more than one kilometre, and one could say these lines are just 30 feet above the ground. Most of the towers that move through farmlands were installed to withstand strong winds. But, after a period of time, the ground starts to weaken, and the lines start to move towards the ground.”

Ravivarman, a motorist, said, “The power lines pass across the National Highway connecting the airport to Kappalur Industrial Estate. On the right-hand side, we can find a high tension (HT) line passing below the power lines. The distance is just a few feet, and I believe even if the power line wobbles during the wind, it could touch the HT line, causing a massive power disruption or even a fire.”

An official from Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) told TNIE, “We will be sending a team of officials to the site for inspection. Besides, powerlines wobble even in the case of strong winds in all given locations. This line is 330 kV and handles the transmission of power from Thoothukudi. This section is between Pasumalai to Thoothukudi. These towerlines are installed to strengthen the grid and manage increased power generation in the south.”