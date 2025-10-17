Deepavali rush: 2,600 special buses commence service across TN

COIMBATORE: Around 2,600 special buses have been introduced by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to various districts in the state to clear the rush expected during the Deepavali festive season. The services which commenced from Thursday evening will continue until October 19.

Ahead of Deepavali, 2,695 special buses are being operated from Coimbatore to other districts and from other districts to Coimbatore by all TNSTC regional branches, including Coimbatore, said a senior official of the TNSTC, Coimbatore region.

He said that as many as 483 buses are being operated by TNSTC, Coimbatore region, alone.

"Special buses are operated from the Singanallur bus stand to Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, and other southern districts. Buses to Tiruchy, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Karaikudi, and Pudukkottai are operated from Sulur bus stand. Buses to Mettupalayam, Sathyamangalam, Salem, and Erode are operated from Gandhipuram Central Bus Stand. Buses to Ooty, Gudalur, etc are operated from the new bus stand at the Mettupalayam Road," he said.

"To avoid inconvenience while boarding buses at the bus stands, drivers have been instructed to display the route names on the LCD boards placed in front of the buses after entering the bus stand. Moreover, separate barricades will be set up at the bus stands to help passengers queue up and board the buses in an orderly manner," he added.