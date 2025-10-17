Five killed in lightning strikes on first day of NE monsoon

CHENNAI: Five women working in farms died in lightning strike in two separate incidents in Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai districts on the first day of northeast monsoon on Thursday. Four women —V Kanitha (35), R Parijatham (45), A Chinnaponnu (40), and S Rajeswari (48) —died at Thittakudi taluk in Cuddalore, while M Venda (40) of Kalasapakkam block died in Tiruvannamalai.

In the Cuddalore incident, the women were involved in spraying fertilizer for crops when lightning struck them around 5pm, killing them on the spot. The bodies were sent to the Government Hospital in Virudhachalam for autopsy. Another woman, K Thavamani (38), lost her sight in the incident and is undergoing treatment at the Veppur GH.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which officially declared the arrival of the NE monsoon over TN, Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday, has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi. Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi recorded the state’s highest rainfall of 15.4cm followed by Tiruchendur (14.6 cm) on Thursday. The district registered an average rainfall of 9.3cm. Tiruchendur Murugan temple and the Sivan temple nearby were completely inundated. Meanwhile, heavy rain continued in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi and ‘orange’ alert for very heavy rain has been forecast for the districts. Holiday was declared for schools and colleges in the three districts on Thursday.