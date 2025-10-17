Fleet upgrade: TN government places order for 1,937 buses with Ashok Leyland

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has placed an order with Ashok Leyland for 1,937 new buses, in order to modernise its public transport bus fleet.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (TNSTU), which already runs over 21,000 Ashok Leyland buses across the state, has placed the order for the batch that would include different types of buses for cities, towns and long-distance travel.

All the buses would come with upgraded engines and stronger chassis for better durability and smoother rides, along with pneumatic suspension systems on long-route buses. The vehicles would possess features such as electronic stability control to reduce the risk of accidents, automatic transmission, and better battery and power systems to support GPS and passenger information services, stated a press note. They would also include wheelchair ramps and lower floors, it added.

Ashok Leyland National Sales Head (Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles) Madhavi Deshmukh said, “This order shows the trust Tamil Nadu has in our buses. We are committed to making travel safer and more comfortable for passengers.” Ashok Leyland Head of Bus (MHCV) K Mohan said the company is proud to play a part in improving the state’s public transport infrastructure. “These new buses will make travel safer and cleaner for everyone,” he said.