Foxconn’s investment in Tamil Nadu will top Rs 15K crore, assures minister T R B Rajaa

CHENNAI: The proposed investment by Foxconn in Tamil Nadu will exceed Rs 15,000 crore, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said on Thursday, urging critics not to politicise a project that will create thousands of jobs.

Speaking in the Assembly, Rajaa said, “Foxconn is not a single entity. There are multiple companies. Reporters seem to have contacted an American unit that is not part of this investment. That’s all that happened.”

The minister moved to dispel doubts over the project after reports suggested the electronics major had denied any new commitments to the state. “This is not a fake investment. It will happen, and it will create 14,000 engineering jobs,” he said.

Rajaa stressed that this would be the largest job creation of its kind under Chief Minister M K Stalin. He attributed the confusion to geopolitical sensitivities, pointing out that Foxconn operates in China, India and the United States. The statement only said no new investments had come from that particular unit, not that investments had not come to Tamil Nadu, he clarified

“There is nothing wrong with Chief Minister Stalin signing the MoU. I assure you this is real, and the jobs will come,” Rajaa said.