Heavy rain lashes Nellai, Tenkasi, Kumari; orange alert issued, schools shut

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI/ KANNIYAKUMARI: Heavy rain continued to lash Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari districts on Thursday following the onset of the northeast monsoon.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert for Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, forecasting very heavy rain in isolated places.
According to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department’s 4 pm report, Naalumukku (14.7 cm), Oothu (14 cm), and Kakkachi (13.2 cm) recorded the highest rainfall between 8 am and 4 pm, while Manjolai received 10.5 cm, Kalakkadu (7.8 cm), Nanguneri (5.7 cm), and Ambasamudram (3.8 cm) also reported significant rainfall, with Tirunelveli district averaging 4.85 cm over eight hours.
Several parts of Tirunelveli city, including South Ratha Veethi, Santhipillaiyar Mukku, Palayamkottai, and Vannarpettai, were waterlogged, disrupting traffic.
The district administration declared a holiday for schools on Thursday and directed officials to closely monitor flood-prone areas. Tourists have been barred from visiting Manimuthar waterfalls, Thalaiyanai, and Nambi Temple in the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve due to heavy rain in the Western Ghats.
In Tenkasi, continuous rain since Wednesday night inundated low-lying areas in Sankarankovil, Alangulam, Pavoorchatram, and Kadayam. Alangulam experienced heavy rain for two days, but officials could not confirm figures as the local rain gauge was non-functional. Collector A K Kamal Kishore declared a holiday for schools and urged residents to stay cautious. Tourist access to Courtallam Mainfalls and Fivefalls was also restricted due to flooding.
Meanwhile, Kanniyakumari district witnessed widespread rain for the fifth consecutive day, with all 14 rainfall stations recording moderate rainfall. Key figures include Balamore (31.4 mm), Nagercoil (30.2 mm), Boothapandy (30 mm), Kuruthancode (38 mm), Colachel (26 mm), and Thuckalay (23.4 mm). Light to moderate showers were also reported from the Pechiparai, Mukkadal, and Kuzhithurai areas.
Sources said trees fell on a few electric poles in the Modiramalai hills near Pechiparai, damaging power lines. However, Tangedco officials restored the connections swiftly, stating that no major damage occurred as strong winds were absent.
The incessant downpour also brought heavy water flow to Thirparappu falls, where authorities have imposed restrictions on tourist bathing due to safety concerns. Continuous monitoring and relief measures are underway across all three districts to tackle any emergency if the rain intensity increases, added the officials.