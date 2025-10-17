Heavy rain lashes Nellai, Tenkasi, Kumari; orange alert issued, schools shut

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI/ KANNIYAKUMARI: Heavy rain continued to lash Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari districts on Thursday following the onset of the northeast monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert for Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, forecasting very heavy rain in isolated places.

According to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department’s 4 pm report, Naalumukku (14.7 cm), Oothu (14 cm), and Kakkachi (13.2 cm) recorded the highest rainfall between 8 am and 4 pm, while Manjolai received 10.5 cm, Kalakkadu (7.8 cm), Nanguneri (5.7 cm), and Ambasamudram (3.8 cm) also reported significant rainfall, with Tirunelveli district averaging 4.85 cm over eight hours.

Several parts of Tirunelveli city, including South Ratha Veethi, Santhipillaiyar Mukku, Palayamkottai, and Vannarpettai, were waterlogged, disrupting traffic.

The district administration declared a holiday for schools on Thursday and directed officials to closely monitor flood-prone areas. Tourists have been barred from visiting Manimuthar waterfalls, Thalaiyanai, and Nambi Temple in the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve due to heavy rain in the Western Ghats.