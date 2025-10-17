Madurai Corporation Council accepts its Mayor's resignation amid property tax row

MADURAI: Two days after Madurai Mayor V. Indirani Ponvasanth tendered her resignation citing personal and family reasons, the Madurai Corporation Council on Friday formally accepted it during a special meeting convened at the Anna Maligai Council Hall.

Indirani had submitted her resignation to Corporation Commissioner Chitra Vijayan on Wednesday. The letter was tabled before the council for approval on Friday morning.

The special meeting, chaired by Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and attended by Commissioner Chitra Vijayan, commenced around 10.20 a.m.

Nagarajan then announced that the mayor’s resignation had been accepted without objection from the council members. With that, the meeting was adjourned, formally bringing Indirani’s tenure as Mayor of Madurai to an end.